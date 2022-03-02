Lahore Police recover Rs 2 mln of expatriate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Following the principles of citizens centric policing, the police recovered Rs 2 million of an Overseas Pakistani from the influential accused persons.

As per details, overseas Pakistani Nasir Mahmood, residing in Germany for the last twenty years had sold out his property in Lahore to some persons two years back.

The expatriate had to move back to Germany after a while of this deal. The other party, despite repeated requests, refused to pay the remaining dues pertaining to Rs 2 million out of the total amount of the purchased property. The citizen tried his level best using different avenues and authorities for the recovery of his remaining amount but failed.

Nasir Mahmood ultimately accessed the Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev for redress of his grievances.

The CCPO Lahore after listening to the grievance of expatriate, tasked the In-charge Complaint Cell DSP Khalid Saeed to take action and recover the amount from the accused at the earliest.

The DSP within the short period of four days, recovered the whole remaining amount from the accused party.

The expatriate met the CCPO Lahore on Wednesday in his office and expressed hisheartiest gratitude by presenting him flowers bouquet on speedy action and justice.