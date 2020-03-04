UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Recover Stolen Items Worth Rs 160m From Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:24 PM

Lahore police recover stolen items worth Rs 160m from accused

The police claimed to have traced many incidents of heinous crimes and recovered stolen items worth Rs160 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have traced many incidents of heinous crimes and recovered stolen items worth Rs160 million.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh here on Wednesday, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said the Lahore Investigation Police conducted raids and arrested hundreds accused involved in a number of murder, abduct for ransom, dacoity cum murder and robbery.

He said the police recovered 65 cars and 150 motorcycles worth Rs 62 million besides mobile phones, cash and illegal weapons from the accused.

The CCPO said the accused confessed of more than 200 incidents committed in the city.

He said that the police recovered Rs 25 million which the accused looted from a house at the DHA .

Zulfiqar Hameed said the police also recovered items worth Rs 30 million which the accused looted from Sadar Division.

The investigation police arrested four kidnappers involved in abducting Hassan Raza from Manga Mandi area and recovered Rs 700,000 ransom from their possession, he added.

The CCPO said the police arrested three proclaimed offenders involved in a blindmurder case in Chung area.

