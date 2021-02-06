UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Recovered 97 Vehicles, 721 Motorcycles





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore police have recovered 97 cars and 721 motorcycles worth RS 110 million and handed over to their owners during the last two months.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said this while addressing a press conference along with DIG (Investigation) Shariq Jamal at Investigation Headquarters, Qilla Gujjar Singh here on Saturday.

CCPO said that the police smashed ten gangs and arrested their 158 members involved in cars and motorcycles theft. He appreciated the efforts of raiding teams.

CCPO said that Lahore police arrested 919 heads of vagabonds and land grabbers while retrieved 17 kanal land and 21 residential plots.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 351 members of 139 gangs and retrieved property worth Rs 70 million from grabbers, adding that police also recovered more than 12000 bottles of liquor, 360 kg hash, 6 kg heroin and other narcotics during intelligence based operations.

The police also arrested 267 accused and recovered 115 kg hash, 4 kg heroin and 2486 bottles of liquor from their possession.

CCPO Lahore said that there was no room for black sheep in the policedepartment, adding that Lahore police was utilizing all resources for providingprotection of life and property of masses.

