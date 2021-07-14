UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Register 612 Cases Against Illegal LPG Dealers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:07 PM

Lahore police register 612 cases against illegal LPG dealers

In a drive against illegal decanting gas, the Lahore police on Wednesday registered 15 cases against LPG dealers and registered 612 cases during the last six months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :In a drive against illegal decanting gas, the Lahore police on Wednesday registered 15 cases against LPG dealers and registered 612 cases during the last six months.

City Division registered 146 cases, Cantonment 108, Civil Lines 50, Sadr Division 190, Iqbal Town 55 and Model Town Division registered 63 cases.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said that all possible steps were being taken to check the sale of illegal and substandard gas cylinders. He said that departmental action would be takenagainst those who did not take action. He said that those who were playing with the livesof citizens would be brought to book.

