Lahore police register 6,165 FIRs over corona SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore police registered 6,165 FIRs [first information reports] from March 27 till date over coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations.

The Police lodged 2,613 FIRs over violation of corona SOPs including maintenance of social distancing and not following timing of commercial activities, whereas 3,552 FIRs were registered against persons for not following the government directions to wear safety masks.

The police arrested 42 persons and registered 21 cases on violation of corona SOPs.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that Lahore police were active to maintain law and order situationin the city as well as implementation of the corona SOPs.