UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Register 6,165 FIRs Over Corona SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:05 PM

Lahore police register 6,165 FIRs over corona SOPs violation

The Lahore police registered 6,165 FIRs [first information reports] from March 27 till date over coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore police registered 6,165 FIRs [first information reports] from March 27 till date over coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations.

The Police lodged 2,613 FIRs over violation of corona SOPs including maintenance of social distancing and not following timing of commercial activities, whereas 3,552 FIRs were registered against persons for not following the government directions to wear safety masks.

The police arrested 42 persons and registered 21 cases on violation of corona SOPs.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that Lahore police were active to maintain law and order situationin the city as well as implementation of the corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Croatia agrees $1.2 bln France fighter jets deal

1 minute ago

Gazprom Asks Polish Court to Suspend Proceedings O ..

1 minute ago

Rangers arrest five of most wanted drug peddlers g ..

1 minute ago

241,626 persons vaccinated against corona

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

SECP Approves Framework for Direct Listing of Comp ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.