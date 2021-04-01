UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Register 845 FIRs Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Lahore Police register 845 FIRs over violation of corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore Police registered 845 FIRs [first information reports] in different areas of the city over violation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing of face-masks in the wake of third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The police registered 438 FIRs over violation of corona SOPs including non-observance of social-distancing rule and continuing commercial activities. Also 407 FIRs were lodged against persons for not following the government directions about wearing of face-masks.

A spokesperson for the Lahore Police said that in Model Town division, 134 FIRs were registered over face-mask violations, and 234 cases were lodged over violation of other corona SOPs.

Similarly, 145 FIRs were registered in City division, 82 FIRs at Civil Lines division, 107 in Cantt division and 91 FIRs were registered at Sadar division, whereas 103 cases were lodged in Iqbal Town division over violation of the corona-related SOPs including wearing of face-masks.

