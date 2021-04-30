UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Registered 2877 FIRs Over Violations Of Corona SOPs During One Month

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:25 PM

Lahore Police registered 2877 FIRs over violations of corona SOPs during one month

The Lahore Police, under The Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020, registered 2,877 FIRs during one month over different Corona SOPs violations including not wearing face masks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore Police, under The Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020, registered 2,877 FIRs during one month over different Corona SOPs violations including not wearing face masks.

Police lodged 1112 FIRs on violation of Corona SOPs including maintenance of social distance and not following timings of commercial activities whereas 1765 FIRs were registered against persons for not following the government directions to wear face masks. Police registered 239 FIRs in this regard last day including 130 FIRs against violation of wearing of mask and 109 FIRs on violation of Corona SOPs.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said joint teams of Police, district administration, Pakistan Army and Rangers have been monitoring the implementation and enforcement status, on the directions of government, regarding Corona SOPs.

