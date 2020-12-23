UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Registered 492 FIRs Against Drug Peddlers In This Month

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Police registered 492 FIRs against drug peddlers in different Police Stations during this month.

Accordingly, Lahore Police also recovered more than 11kg heroin, 121kg and 654 grams charas, 283 grams ICE, more than 13kg opium and 8538 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals.

City Division Police registered 104 FIRs whereas Cantt Division 101, Civil Lines 58, Sadar 98, Iqbal Town 51 and Model Town Division registered 80 FIRs.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that citizens should also cooperate fully with Lahore Police to eliminate the menace of narcotics from society.

