Lahore police registered over 13,000 cases against electricity thieves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Over 13,000 cases have been registered and more than 12,000 suspects have been arrested in a crackdown by the Lahore Police against electricity thieves.

According to the Lahore Police spokesperson on Wednesday, In Iqbal Town Division 1,834 suspects were arrested for electricity theft, 2,240 in Sadar Division, 3,696 in Cantonment Division, 2,013 in Model Town Division, 2,238 in City Division and 757 in Civil Lines Division.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that the crackdown against electricity thieves in the provincial capital is ongoing.

He mentioned that the relevant departments are being fully assisted to prevent electricity theft. Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the concerned officers to complete the challans for electricity theft cases promptly in collaboration with the prosecutors. He urged citizens to promptly report any electricity theft incident to the police and the relevant authorities.