Open Menu

Lahore Police Registered Over 13,000 Cases Against Electricity Thieves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Lahore police registered over 13,000 cases against electricity thieves

Over 13,000 cases have been registered and more than 12,000 suspects have been arrested in a crackdown by the Lahore Police against electricity thieves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Over 13,000 cases have been registered and more than 12,000 suspects have been arrested in a crackdown by the Lahore Police against electricity thieves.

According to the Lahore Police spokesperson on Wednesday, In Iqbal Town Division 1,834 suspects were arrested for electricity theft, 2,240 in Sadar Division, 3,696 in Cantonment Division, 2,013 in Model Town Division, 2,238 in City Division and 757 in Civil Lines Division.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that the crackdown against electricity thieves in the provincial capital is ongoing.

He mentioned that the relevant departments are being fully assisted to prevent electricity theft. Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the concerned officers to complete the challans for electricity theft cases promptly in collaboration with the prosecutors. He urged citizens to promptly report any electricity theft incident to the police and the relevant authorities.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor perfor ..

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance

16 minutes ago
 Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in ..

Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases

12 minutes ago
 Joint session on heatwave awareness held

Joint session on heatwave awareness held

12 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day eve ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event

12 minutes ago
 IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana bes ..

IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander

7 minutes ago
 Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Pa ..

Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state

12 minutes ago
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

7 minutes ago
 New findings illuminate details about SW China anc ..

New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital

7 minutes ago
 Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

7 minutes ago
 Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against pow ..

Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters

7 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi wri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan