LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore police retrieved a house of an overseas Pakistani from illegal occupants.

As per details, Muhammad Ayaz Sheikh had rented out his house in Sherakot area eight years ago. Later, the tenant, Amjad Pervez, got prepared fake ownership documents of the house and refused to vacate it.

The owner submitted a written complaint to CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev for getting vacated his house. The CCPO assigned the task to SSP Discipline Ejaz Rashid, who took action against the illegal occupants and got vacated the house in two days.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at Sherakot police station. House owner Ayaz Sheikh met the CCPO Lahore and thanked him.