Lahore police retrieved 43000 kanal lands in last five months

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said on Saturday the Lahore police took prompt and effective measures to restore their lands and properties worth billions of rupees from land grabbers and goons during the last five months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) -:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said on Saturday the Lahore police took prompt and effective measures to restore their lands and properties worth billions of rupees from land grabbers and goons during the last five months.

Giving details through video link, he said, Lahore Police retrieved lands and properties of more than 340 citizens consist of more than 43000 kanal worth more than Rs 30 billion. He said Lahore police in recent also successfully managed to return Rs 85 million of 118 affectees of a private housing society. As many as 700 land grabbers and goons were also arrested.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said earlier, police used to receive average six to seven complaints per day regarding land grabbing and illegal possession but during last five months of this year, due to effective measures taken by present police regime including establishment of Anti Qabza Cell and helpline 1242, the complaints regarding possession on lands and properties have been minimized to around zero percent.

He said that indiscriminate action had also been taken against notorious goons who, earlier pressurized simpleton people at their farm houses and Dera's during their illegal Panchayat system by harassing citizens to accept their forced decisions pertaining to vested interests regarding properties.

The Lahore police arrested such 570 influential goons and their facilitators, recovering 45 kalashnikov, 338 rifles and 119 automatic guns from them, he added.

The CCPO that Lahore was the city of civilized and gentle people and he would not let any Badmash or land grabbers to harass and possess their lands and properties. He reiterated his pledge to free Lahore from Qabza Mafia and their facilitators with the cooperation of citizens.

Separately, CCPO Lahore also inaugurated newly constructed canteen, barber shop and washer room in Capital City Police Headquartets. Police personnel and residents of CCPO office will be provided fifty percent concession at newly constructed canteen.

A capacious waiting room along with neat and clean wash rooms as well as cold water facilities have also been provided to the visitors of this office during the same period.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, SSP Administration Waqar Shoaib Qureshi and other policeofficers were present on the occasion.