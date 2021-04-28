UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Retrieved House From Grabbers

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 09:23 PM

Lahore police retrieved house from grabbers

The Lahore police on Wednesday retrieved two kanal three marla house worth Rs. 120.5 million of a citizen situated at Huma Block Allama Iqbal Town which was in illegal possession of some land grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore police on Wednesday retrieved two kanal three marla house worth Rs. 120.5 million of a citizen situated at Huma Block Allama Iqbal Town which was in illegal possession of some land grabbers.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogarhad directed SP Iqbal Town Awais Shafique to take immediate action and retrievethe possession of the property of affected citizen Malik Jamshaid from the land mafia.

