Lahore Police Retrieves Commercial Land From Qabza Mafia

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Lahore police retrieves commercial land from qabza mafia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Model Town Division Police have retrieved commercial land worth billions of rupees of an Ichhra area resident.

As per details, one Zahoor had occupied the commercial land of Muhammad Naeem five years ago. The owner filed a case in the court which ruled in his favour but he could not get possession of his land.

He contacted the Anti Qabza Mafia Cell, established at Capital City Police Office Lahore and lodged a complaint against the land grabber.

The CCPO Lahore ordered the police officers concerned to take immediate legal action against the land grabbers and ensure return of the land to the real.

The Model Town Division police retrieved the land and handed it over to the legal owner.

also, the Iqbal Town Division police, responding to a written complaint of a citizen Jamil, received at Anti Qabza Mafia Cell, in a successful crackdown on Nawankot area, retrieved five-marla house, which was in illegal possession of tenants for the last 13 years.

In another action, City Division Police retrieved 11-kanal land worth Rs 200 million at Shafiquabad area, which was illegally occupied by one Abdul Rashid for the last 12 years.

The occupant Abdul Rashid had developed a factory and godown on the occupied land, meanwhile.

