Lahore Police Retrieves Property Of Widow From Land Grabbers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Under the direction of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Lahore Police continues its relentless crackdown against criminal elements, land grabbing mafias and their ringleaders.
In response to a complaint regarding an illegal seizure of a house of a widow, Lahore Police took immediate action and retrieved property worth millions of rupees from the mafia belonging to an aged widow named Tabasum Fayyaz. The accused, identified as Arif, had fraudulently seized a property belonging to a widow in the Gulshan-e-Ravi area. The widow approached the Complaint Cell at Capital City Police Headquarters to seek justice. Upon the request of Tabasum Fayyaz, a committee comprising of LDA and the Police Department recommended legal action based on documentary evidence.
Acting upon the instructions of CCPO Lahore, the police evicted the culprits and handed over the property to the widow. Tabasum Fayyaz expressed her gratitude to Lahore Police for taking timely action and helping her to reclaim her property.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that zero tolerance policy against the mafia is being implemented. He reiterated the commitment to eradicate the mafia completely ensuring that lands and properties of citizens are protected from land grabbers. He also highlighted the improved service delivery in the police department due to holistic reforms. Providing relief to the people is an important responsibility of Lahore Police and efforts are being made to ensure timely resolution of public issues, he added.
Recent Stories
PTCL's 'Flash Fiber' reaches 500,000 user milestone, reflecting rapid growth
Pakistan committed to promote green investment: Aurangzeb
Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..
UK economy exits recession in pre-vote boost for PM Sunak
President urges global efforts to address climate change through eco-friendly te ..
PESCO announces power suspension for Peshawar, Mansehra, Mingora
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two boilers sealed, Rs 400,000 fine imposed11 minutes ago
-
Karachi Corps' investiture ceremony held11 minutes ago
-
Offices of two illegal housing schemes sealed11 minutes ago
-
Experts call for Pak-China joint council on agri development under CPEC31 minutes ago
-
PSCA reunites elderly person with family41 minutes ago
-
Governor vows to perform constitutional role for solution of peoples’ problems41 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 700-litre spurious juice, 107-kg expired flavours41 minutes ago
-
PTCL's 'Flash Fiber' reaches 500,000 user milestone, reflecting rapid growth24 seconds ago
-
Prof Khalid Gondal elected convener of PHC committee41 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh51 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman inspects ongoing development projects1 hour ago
-
Hatchlings released into river Indus to save endangered fish, enrich diversified aqua culture1 hour ago