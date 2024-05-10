Lahore Police retrieves property of widow from land grabbers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Under the direction of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Lahore Police continues its relentless crackdown against criminal elements, land grabbing mafias and their ringleaders.

In response to a complaint regarding an illegal seizure of a house of a widow, Lahore Police took immediate action and retrieved property worth millions of rupees from the mafia belonging to an aged widow named Tabasum Fayyaz. The accused, identified as Arif, had fraudulently seized a property belonging to a widow in the Gulshan-e-Ravi area. The widow approached the Complaint Cell at Capital City Police Headquarters to seek justice. Upon the request of Tabasum Fayyaz, a committee comprising of LDA and the Police Department recommended legal action based on documentary evidence.

Acting upon the instructions of CCPO Lahore, the police evicted the culprits and handed over the property to the widow. Tabasum Fayyaz expressed her gratitude to Lahore Police for taking timely action and helping her to reclaim her property.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that zero tolerance policy against the mafia is being implemented. He reiterated the commitment to eradicate the mafia completely ensuring that lands and properties of citizens are protected from land grabbers. He also highlighted the improved service delivery in the police department due to holistic reforms. Providing relief to the people is an important responsibility of Lahore Police and efforts are being made to ensure timely resolution of public issues, he added.