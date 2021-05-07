Lahore Police sealed 20 shops,several arrested over SOPs breach

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar ,during late night patrolling and flag march,sealed 20 shops at PIA road and arrested 50 people for violating corona SOPs from various city areas

Police said on Friday the flag march started from Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and passed through different city roads and markets including posh areas of the city. Teams of Dolphins Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force, Traffic Police and district government participated in the flag march.

The CCPO took notice of violation of corona SOPs and sealed 20 shops at PIA road which were open after the scheduled timings while 10 persons were arrested for not wearing facemasks.

He added that 40 people were arrested from a Snooker Club at Model Town Link road over violations and smoking Shisha.

CCPO Lahore expressed his displeasure over serving food to the citizens in their cars and vehicles by some hotels and restaurants outside their premises and said in wake of spread of Corona virus such activities could not be allowed and only take away and home delivery service were allowed to hotels and restaurants. He directed the concerned officers to take strict action against violators.

Commissioner Lahore Capt(R) Muhammad Usman, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani and CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid along with other senior officers accompanied CCPO Lahore.