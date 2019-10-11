UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Search Operations Held In Provincial Capital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:54 PM

Lahore police on Friday conducted search operations around sensitive areas of the city including Chinese Consulate Lahore and other important offices and public places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore police on Friday conducted search operations around sensitive areas of the city including Chinese Consulate Lahore and other important offices and public places.

Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, security agencies and police participated in the search operations.

The police checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

The ongoing search operations were aimed at creating a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, security of mosques and other religious places including imambargahs remained tightened on Friday in the metropolis, as DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had issued directions to all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Police checked all vehicles and suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.

