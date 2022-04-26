Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

DIG Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan on Monday refuting the news about recovery of missing girl Dua Zehra, said that Lahore police were striving to find out Dua Zehra through the address mentioned in her Nikah Nama

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan on Monday refuting the news about recovery of missing girl Dua Zehra, said that Lahore police were striving to find out Dua Zehra through the address mentioned in her Nikah Nama.

He said that Karachi police had provided the Nikah Nama of Dua Zehra to Lahore police upon which investigation was in progress.

He said that real facts would be surfaced after the recovery of missing girl, adding that Lahore police were in consistent coordination with Karachi police pertaining to Dua Zehra case.

The DIG said that teams had been formed so the missing girl could soon be recovered.