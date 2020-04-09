Lahore Police take 677 beggars in custody

Lahore police has taken 677 professional beggars under its custody from different areas of the provincial capital during partial lockdown

According to the police spokesman, City division police has taken under custody 258 beggars, 192 in Cantonment, 76 in Model Town, 79 in Sadar, 54 in Civil Lines while 18 in Iqbal Town division.

The police has given warning to 258 beggars while FIRs were registered against 26 beggars on violation of section 144.

On the directions of DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed, the police willcontinue crackdown against professional beggars in the wake of corona virus spread.