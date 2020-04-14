UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Take 677 Beggars Into Custody

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:18 PM

Lahore Police take 677 beggars into custody

The Lahore police have taken 677 professional beggars into custody from different areas of the provincial capital during the partial lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore police have taken 677 professional beggars into custody from different areas of the provincial capital during the partial lockdown.

According to a police spokesman, the City division police took into custody 258 beggars, Cantonment police 192, Model Town police 76, Saddar police 79, Civil Lines police 54 and Allama Iqbal Town division police took into custody 18 beggars.

The police also gave warning to 258 beggars and registered cases registered against 26 beggars over violation of Section 144.

The police will continue crackdown on professional beggars in the wake of coronavirus spread.

