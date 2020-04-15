Lahore Police take 958 habitual beggars into custody

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore police have taken 958 professional beggars into custody from different areas of the provincial capital during this week

According to a police spokesman, the City division police took into custody 273 beggars, Cantonment police 251, Model Town police 90, Saddar police 257, Civil Lines police 56 and Allama Iqbal Town division police took into custody 31 beggars.

The police also gave warnings to 913 habitual beggars and registered cases against 45 beggars over violation of Section 144. The police will continue crackdown against the professional beggars.