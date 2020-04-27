UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Take Action Against 1,020 Professional Beggars

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:02 PM

Lahore Police take action against 1,020 professional beggars

The Lahore police, along with the Child Protection Bureau, have taken 1,020 professional beggars into custody in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore police, along with the Child Protection Bureau, have taken 1,020 professional beggars into custody in the provincial capital.

According to a police spokesman, the City division police took action against 280 beggars, Cantonment police 279, Model Town police 93, Saddar police 257, Civil Lines police 65 and Allama Iqbal Town division police 35 beggars.

The police also gave warning to 944 beggars and registered cases against 68 beggars.

The police will continue crackdown on professional beggars, added the spokesman.

More Stories From Pakistan

