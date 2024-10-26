Lahore police take action against 'criminal' beggars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Police have launched a vigorous campaign against habitual and criminal beggars, registering 3,086 cases and arresting 3,135 individuals this year.

This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issued on Saturday.

He added that among those arrested, there were 3,029 men, 97 women and 9 facilitators. Arrests have been made across various divisions as 812 in the City Division, 321 in Cantt, 338 in Civil Lines, 644 in Saddar, 406 in Iqbal Town and 614 in Model Town Division, he said.

Meanwhile, the CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards begging, stating, they will rid Lahore of this societal menace.

He condemned organized groups that exploit children and women for begging, asserting that they deserve no leniency. He reiterated the commitment to intensify operations against professional beggars in collaboration with the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and line departments' teams.

The CCPO directed a crackdown on beggars and their contractors, instructing the traffic police to continue effective actions against the begging mafia on major roads and traffic signals. He also urged the citizens to play their part in discouraging this mafia to help eliminate the issue from the city.