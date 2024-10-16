Lahore Police take action over air pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Police registered 189 cases and arrested 201 accused this year in connection with smog prevention.

This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesperson in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that arrests included 55 suspects in the City Division, 67 in Cantonment, 21 in Civil Lines, 5 in Saddar, 5 in Iqbal Town and 48 in Model Town Division.

The CCPO Lahore stated that actions against environmentally harmful activities contributing to smog are ongoing. He highlighted that the focus on addressing issues related to smoke-emitting vehicles, factories, crop residue burning and the incineration of waste.

He emphasized to ensure strict enforcement of government SOPs in the anti-smog campaign.

CCPO Lahore instructed police teams to provide robust support to relevant departments in mitigating environmental pollution and to expedite legal actions against activities causing air pollution. He has also directed special monitoring of activities contributing to air pollution in light of smog concerns and he urged the traffic police to continue their operations against vehicles that exacerbate the smog issue.