Lahore Police Tightens Grip On Gambling, On-line Betting Dens
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 01:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) In the wake of upcoming Tri-Nation Series and Champions Trophy, the Lahore Police have intensified their crackdown on gambling and online betting networks, leading to the arrest of 446 suspects and the registration of 118 cases in recent crackdown against them.
According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police Spokesman, stake-money worth more than Rs.2.9 million has been recovered from the arrested individuals this year. The breakdown of arrests across various divisions included 152 suspects in City Division, 126 in Cantt, 18 in Civil Lines, 31 in Saddar, 80 in Iqbal Town and 39 in Model Town Division, the spokesman reported.
CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that actions are being taken to track and eliminate gambling networks ahead of the cricket matches. He directed the police to intensify their crackdown against gambling dens and online betting platforms.
Emphasizing the role of technology in combating online gambling, the CCPO instructed strict monitoring of social media accounts and applications promoting gambling among the youth. Those involved in illegal betting will be brought to justice, he said and urged the parents to keep a close watch on their children to prevent them from falling into this social menace.
Recent Stories
Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open fina ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..
ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court
Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final
Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test
UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo street, hits bus
Agent involved in human trafficking held
PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Police tightens grip on gambling, on-line betting dens6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan making progress in many sectors: Advisor56 minutes ago
-
DC inspects medical facilities at BHU56 minutes ago
-
Gov’t wants to end polarization through dialogue: Ihsan Afzal1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Punjab pilgrims2 hours ago
-
Agent involved in human trafficking held3 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium3 hours ago
-
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar3 hours ago
-
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 83 hours ago
-
2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand3 hours ago
-
NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for culture, heritage devision3 hours ago
-
Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand3 hours ago