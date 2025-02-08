Lahore Police tightens grip on gambling, on-line betting dens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) In the wake of upcoming Tri-Nation Series and Champions Trophy, the Lahore Police have intensified their crackdown on gambling and online betting networks, leading to the arrest of 446 suspects and the registration of 118 cases in recent crackdown against them.

According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police Spokesman, stake-money worth more than Rs.2.9 million has been recovered from the arrested individuals this year. The breakdown of arrests across various divisions included 152 suspects in City Division, 126 in Cantt, 18 in Civil Lines, 31 in Saddar, 80 in Iqbal Town and 39 in Model Town Division, the spokesman reported.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that actions are being taken to track and eliminate gambling networks ahead of the cricket matches. He directed the police to intensify their crackdown against gambling dens and online betting platforms.

Emphasizing the role of technology in combating online gambling, the CCPO instructed strict monitoring of social media accounts and applications promoting gambling among the youth. Those involved in illegal betting will be brought to justice, he said and urged the parents to keep a close watch on their children to prevent them from falling into this social menace.