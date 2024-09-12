Open Menu

Lahore Police To Check Supply Of Prohibited Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Lahore Police to check supply of prohibited weapons

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab has directed the police to check transportation of illegal weapons in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab has directed the police to check transportation of illegal weapons in the province.

For the purpose, he ordered for increasing the number of check-posts and enhancing surveillance, sources in Police Department told APP. Additional personnel have been appointed to 69 points on the highways.

The number of check-posts across the province including Lahore has been increased to 132, said the officials, adding that transportation of weapons would be strictly monitored.

The checking process at the posts had been tightened, the police official said adding that cameras would be installed for body search of the suspects at the checkpoints. Initially, such cameras have been provided at 115 check-posts.

On the direction of the Punjab chief minister, the Special Branch will prepare and provide special reports regarding the performance of the police check-posts.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab

Recent Stories

Parliamentarians inspect & lauds facilities at IMC ..

Parliamentarians inspect & lauds facilities at IMCB I-8/3

2 minutes ago
 KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of chil ..

KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of children, young adults

4 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner meets Amir Muqam

Canadian High Commissioner meets Amir Muqam

2 minutes ago
 Brig. (R) Alauddin visits FJWU

Brig. (R) Alauddin visits FJWU

2 minutes ago
 Vegetable market in Ravi City to be best market of ..

Vegetable market in Ravi City to be best market of Asia

1 minute ago
 Naat competitions held at PAC

Naat competitions held at PAC

1 minute ago
Powering growth: CCP approves merger in consumer e ..

Powering growth: CCP approves merger in consumer electronics sector

2 minutes ago
 CM Sindh calls on President Zardari

CM Sindh calls on President Zardari

2 minutes ago
 SAU launches 10 million tree plantation drive to c ..

SAU launches 10 million tree plantation drive to combat climate change

2 minutes ago
 Bahria Town becomes title sponsor of Champions One ..

Bahria Town becomes title sponsor of Champions One-Day Cup

26 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict in bail pleas of PTI founde ..

Court reserves verdict in bail pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia, India earn victories in Asian ..

Pakistan, Malaysia, India earn victories in Asian Champions Trophy

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan