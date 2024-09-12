Lahore Police to check supply of prohibited weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab has directed the police to check transportation of illegal weapons in the province.

For the purpose, he ordered for increasing the number of check-posts and enhancing surveillance, sources in Police Department told APP. Additional personnel have been appointed to 69 points on the highways.

The number of check-posts across the province including Lahore has been increased to 132, said the officials, adding that transportation of weapons would be strictly monitored.

The checking process at the posts had been tightened, the police official said adding that cameras would be installed for body search of the suspects at the checkpoints. Initially, such cameras have been provided at 115 check-posts.

On the direction of the Punjab chief minister, the Special Branch will prepare and provide special reports regarding the performance of the police check-posts.