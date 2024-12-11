Open Menu

Lahore Police To Play Role In Combating Social Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Lahore police to play role in combating social crimes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a performance review meeting of Model Town and Cantonment Divisions at his office here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, he directed to ensure strong security measures for Chinese nationals residing in the city.

He emphasized the need for active involvement from officers in preventing social crimes and instructed SSP (Operations) to monitor daily progress in the crackdown on drug-peddling, gambling and prostitution dens.

The CCPO also stressed that robust security arrangements should be ensured at Christian places of worship during Christmas.

Additionally, he directed that foolproof security measures be implemented at markets, parks and other recreational spots during New Year's Eve.

A zero-tolerance policy was mandated against aerial firing, hooliganism and one-wheeling during New Year celebrations, he said.

The meeting also discussed security issues concerning banks.

The CCPO emphasized that strict enforcement of banks' security SOPs and the need for training security guards on modern security measures. He urged greater action to curb motorcycle snatching and theft, as well as a more effective crackdown on the production of kites and metal string.

He also directed the Investigation Wing to resolve pending cases on merit and ensure that all challans were prepared in a professional manner with no loopholes. The Investigation Wing played a crucial role in the pursuit of justice, he maintained.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Mohammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tasveer Iqbal, as well as the SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Investigation Incharge from the Model Town and Cantt Divisions.

Recent Stories

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

2 minutes ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

6 minutes ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

11 minutes ago
 vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

19 minutes ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

3 hours ago
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

3 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

4 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

4 hours ago
 The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan