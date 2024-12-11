Lahore Police To Play Role In Combating Social Crimes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a performance review meeting of Model Town and Cantonment Divisions at his office here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, he directed to ensure strong security measures for Chinese nationals residing in the city.
He emphasized the need for active involvement from officers in preventing social crimes and instructed SSP (Operations) to monitor daily progress in the crackdown on drug-peddling, gambling and prostitution dens.
The CCPO also stressed that robust security arrangements should be ensured at Christian places of worship during Christmas.
Additionally, he directed that foolproof security measures be implemented at markets, parks and other recreational spots during New Year's Eve.
A zero-tolerance policy was mandated against aerial firing, hooliganism and one-wheeling during New Year celebrations, he said.
The meeting also discussed security issues concerning banks.
The CCPO emphasized that strict enforcement of banks' security SOPs and the need for training security guards on modern security measures. He urged greater action to curb motorcycle snatching and theft, as well as a more effective crackdown on the production of kites and metal string.
He also directed the Investigation Wing to resolve pending cases on merit and ensure that all challans were prepared in a professional manner with no loopholes. The Investigation Wing played a crucial role in the pursuit of justice, he maintained.
The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Mohammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tasveer Iqbal, as well as the SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Investigation Incharge from the Model Town and Cantt Divisions.
