Lahore police to set up centre for injured animals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore police will establish a state-of-the-art rehabilitation centre for abandoned and injured animals in the provincial metropolis.

Sources told APP on Sunday the the traffic police would look into affairs of the centre, where treatment and look after of injured and forsaken animals would be carried out.

According to sources, on the directions of the Lahore commissioner, land for the purpose had been acquired near Ichhra area here.

A team of competent veterinary doctors would be available at the centre. The centre would offer all basic facilities to under-treatment animals including new cages, etc., the sources added.