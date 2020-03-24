UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police To Take Action Over Violation Of Section 144

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:43 PM

Lahore Police to take action over violation of Section 144

The Capital City Police would take action against those violating Section 144 imposed by the government as a preventive measure in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Capital City Police would take action against those violating Section 144 imposed by the government as a preventive measure in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the police said here on Tuesday that special police teams have been constituted to take action against those coming out of their houses unnecessary, adding that police pickets would be set up to stop unnecessary traveling.

Special police squads would be deployed at all entry and exit points in the provincial capital, he said and added that people should stay at their homes and do not travel unnecessarily.

Action would also be taken on opening of parks, hotels, restaurants, gyms, snooker clubs and educational institutions, whereas those involved in hoarding/selling of important medical supplies, facemasks and sanitizers on exorbitant prices would also be taken to task.

Related Topics

Police Snooker All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police use drones to reinforce coronavirus p ..

16 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpind ..

3 minutes ago

Finland's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 792 - Health Auth ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, 28 injured in Muzaffargarh road accide ..

3 minutes ago

Police, paramilitary troops stage flag march

3 minutes ago

3 held for selling surgical face masks on high pri ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.