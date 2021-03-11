UrduPoint.com
'Lahore Police To Take Part In Spring Festival'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:57 PM

Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that Lahore Police will take full part in the joys of spring festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that Lahore Police will take full part in the joys of spring festival.

The services of bands and horses of Lahore Police will be provided for the festival.

Ten trained horses and police band will perform on the Mall Road tomorrow.

Police band will also perform in Jilani Park after performances on Mall Road. A walk has also been organized in connection with the Jashan-e-Baharan.

More Stories From Pakistan

