Lahore police traced accused involve in 14 different incident of heinous crime

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :On the notices of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Lahore police have traced the accused involved in 14 different incidents of heinous crimes.

The police authorities presented a report to the CM about the action taken by the police on his notices of the last three months.

According to the report, police by taking action on 14 out of 15 notices, have brought these cases to their logical end and most of the accused have been sent to jail. These 14 cases are under trial in the courts and most of the accused have been transferred to judicial custody for further legal proceedings.

Usman Buzdar said that the purpose of taking notice is to ensure prompt and speedy justice to the people. He asserted that the process of taking notices will remain continue after reviewing the news getting from media and other sources. The report further disclosed that 27 accused were arrested in a clash of prisoners in Model Town Court in December 2021.

Moreover, on the notice of the CM, 6 accused of firing in Nawab Town were arrested in November 2021 and sent to judicial custody.

Notice of collision in Punjab University in December 2021 and case of rape of female student was brought to its logical end.

Similarly, accused of kidnapping 2 girls in Sundar and other accused namely Zubair and Aslam involved in child molestation in December 2021 were arrested and sent to jail.

On the notice of the Chief Minister, Constable of Dolphin Squad Faisal who opened fire on the citizen in Town Ship was arrested and sent to jail.

Furthermore, Muslim Town police arrested three accused namely Ijaz, Musa and Rana Tafseer who fired on FBR employee Salman Butt on 27 December 2021. Police official namely Azhar Latif was arrested and sent to jail on the charge of opening fire on a child in Nishtar Colony.

On the notice of the Chief Minister 4 sisters kidnapped from Factory Area on 1st January were recovered. A case has been registered against seven accused involved in firing incident in Kahna and action was being taken against these accused on the orders of the Chief Minister. A girl student who went missing from Samanabad in January was rescued on the notice of the Chief Minister whereas legal actions had been initiated against the accused involved in torturing the girl student at Punjab University on January 19.