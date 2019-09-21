UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Policeman Sacked Over Misbehaving With Elderly Woman

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:45 PM

Lahore policeman sacked over misbehaving with elderly woman

A Policeman who was seen misbehaving with an elderly woman upon the gate of central police office in Lahore in a video that went viral on social media has been sacked

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) A Policeman who was seen misbehaving with an elderly woman upon the gate of central police office in Lahore in a video that went viral on social media has been sacked.IG Punjab Arif Nawaz has ordered an inquiry against irresponsible behavior of policeman Muhammad Asif.

IG Punjab said that there is no place for such police officers in the police department who do misbehave with the citizens.He said inquiry against those responsible for violation of SOPs should not be delayed.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Social Media Women

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.