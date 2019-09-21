Lahore policeman sacked over misbehaving with elderly woman

A Policeman who was seen misbehaving with an elderly woman upon the gate of central police office in Lahore in a video that went viral on social media has been sacked

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) A Policeman who was seen misbehaving with an elderly woman upon the gate of central police office in Lahore in a video that went viral on social media has been sacked.IG Punjab Arif Nawaz has ordered an inquiry against irresponsible behavior of policeman Muhammad Asif.

IG Punjab said that there is no place for such police officers in the police department who do misbehave with the citizens.He said inquiry against those responsible for violation of SOPs should not be delayed.