Lahore Press Club organizes evening with Akhter Abbass

Lahore Press Club's literary committee on Thursday organized an evening with well known writer, columnist, motivational speaker and life member LPC Akhter Abbass

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Press Club's literary committee on Thursday organized an evening with well known writer, columnist, motivational speaker and life member LPC Akhter Abbass.

Important personalities including Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Ameer-ul-Azeem, Amir Hashim Khakwani and Abdul Majid Sajid were among those who spoke on the occasion.

Akhter Abbass himself highlighted various interesting events of his life.

Qasim Ali Shah said that Akhter Abbass has worked a lot for promotion of moral values among young generation.

Akhter Abbass in his comments urged the youth to spend time with legends for getting rich in thoughts.

Other speakers also admired literary work of Akhter Abbass.