UrduPoint.com

Lahore Press Club Organizes Evening With Akhter Abbass

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Lahore Press Club organizes evening with Akhter Abbass

Lahore Press Club's literary committee on Thursday organized an evening with well known writer, columnist, motivational speaker and life member LPC Akhter Abbass

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Press Club's literary committee on Thursday organized an evening with well known writer, columnist, motivational speaker and life member LPC Akhter Abbass.

Important personalities including Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Ameer-ul-Azeem, Amir Hashim Khakwani and Abdul Majid Sajid were among those who spoke on the occasion.

Akhter Abbass himself highlighted various interesting events of his life.

Qasim Ali Shah said that Akhter Abbass has worked a lot for promotion of moral values among young generation.

Akhter Abbass in his comments urged the youth to spend time with legends for getting rich in thoughts.

Other speakers also admired literary work of Akhter Abbass.

Related Topics

Lahore Young Moral

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy and Planning Concludes Partici ..

Ministry of Economy and Planning Concludes Participation in Women's Economic For ..

40 seconds ago
 Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challeng ..

Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challenging NAB amendments

42 seconds ago
 Hague Court Says Impossible to Establish Actions o ..

Hague Court Says Impossible to Establish Actions of Buk Air Defense System Crew

45 seconds ago
 Israel Completes Test of Naval Iron Dome Anti-Miss ..

Israel Completes Test of Naval Iron Dome Anti-Missile System - Defense Ministry

47 seconds ago
 Musadiq demands Imran Khan to show receipts of 'so ..

Musadiq demands Imran Khan to show receipts of 'sold Toshakhana gifts'

16 minutes ago
 President for total peace, morality-based new worl ..

President for total peace, morality-based new world order

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.