UrduPoint.com

Lahore Press Club Strongly Condemns BJP Leaders For Remarks Against Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders for remarks against Holy Prophet (PBUH)

The Lahore Press Club (LPC) President Azam Chaudhry on Thursday strongly condemned the BJP spokesperson for making blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore Press Club (LPC) President Azam Chaudhry on Thursday strongly condemned the BJP spokesperson for making blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In a statement issued here, LPC governing body said, "Muslims love their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) more than their lives and anything in this world." This shameful act by the members of Indian ruling party was intolerable, they added.

They said that this despicable action had severely hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world and added that Indian ruling party was showing inhuman behaviour towards all minorities in India.

They further said, "International laws are present with regard to respect and sanctity of all religions and the Prophets but unfortunately international community is silent over this shameful act of India."They said blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) would not be tolerated at all.

They demanded the international community to play their role in refraining BJP leaders from doing such shameful acts who were following a conspiracy to spread chaos across the world.

Related Topics

India Lahore World Blasphemy Muslim All From Love

Recent Stories

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

10 minutes ago
 Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Ad ..

Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Administrator Karachi

10 minutes ago
 US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election pl ..

US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election plots to insurrection

23 minutes ago
 AJK President urges Pak/ Kashmir diaspora to seek ..

AJK President urges Pak/ Kashmir diaspora to seek international support against ..

24 minutes ago
 Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in ..

Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in six months

24 minutes ago
 US networks clear prime-time slots for Capitol att ..

US networks clear prime-time slots for Capitol attack hearing

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.