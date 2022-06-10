Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders for remarks against Holy Prophet (PBUH)

The Lahore Press Club (LPC) President Azam Chaudhry on Thursday strongly condemned the BJP spokesperson for making blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In a statement issued here, LPC governing body said, "Muslims love their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) more than their lives and anything in this world." This shameful act by the members of Indian ruling party was intolerable, they added.

They said that this despicable action had severely hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world and added that Indian ruling party was showing inhuman behaviour towards all minorities in India.

They further said, "International laws are present with regard to respect and sanctity of all religions and the Prophets but unfortunately international community is silent over this shameful act of India."They said blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) would not be tolerated at all.

They demanded the international community to play their role in refraining BJP leaders from doing such shameful acts who were following a conspiracy to spread chaos across the world.