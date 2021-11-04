Lahore Press Club to hold Mehfil-e-Milad tomorrow

The Lahore Press Club (LPC) will hold the Mehfil e Milad-e- Mustafa (PBUH) and an international Husn-e-Qirat on November 5 (tomorrow) to pay glowing tribute to the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

According to LPC sources here, the event will be organized in Nisar Auditorium.

Famous Naat Khawan Marghoob Ahmad Hamdani and others will express their lovefor the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through reciting Naats.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah will be the chief guest.