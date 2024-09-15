Open Menu

Lahore Press Club To Organise Seerat Conference Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Lahore Press Club to organise Seerat conference tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Press Club will organise a Seerat Conference in its Nisar Osmani Auditorium to mark Eid-e-Millad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at 2PM on September 16 .

Press Club President Arshad Ansari will preside over the conference, while Madinah-based Islamic scholar Dr. Ahmad Ali Siraj would address.

World famous Naat poet Syed Salman Geelani will also be there.

Dr. Ahmad Ali Siraj will also address a Milad conference at the mosque of Journalist Colony after sunset on the same day.

In the Seerat conference, a collective prayer will also be offered for the forgiveness of the late members of the Lahore Press Club and their loved ones. The LPC secretary has requested all members to participate in the event.

Related Topics

Lahore World Same September Prayer Mosque Event All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan