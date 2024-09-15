Lahore Press Club To Organise Seerat Conference Tomorrow
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Press Club will organise a Seerat Conference in its Nisar Osmani Auditorium to mark Eid-e-Millad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at 2PM on September 16 .
Press Club President Arshad Ansari will preside over the conference, while Madinah-based Islamic scholar Dr. Ahmad Ali Siraj would address.
World famous Naat poet Syed Salman Geelani will also be there.
Dr. Ahmad Ali Siraj will also address a Milad conference at the mosque of Journalist Colony after sunset on the same day.
In the Seerat conference, a collective prayer will also be offered for the forgiveness of the late members of the Lahore Press Club and their loved ones. The LPC secretary has requested all members to participate in the event.
