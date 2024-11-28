Lahore Press Club's Website Launched
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM
With the special support of Punjab Information Technology Board, the website (www.LahorePressClub.com) of Lahore Press Club was launched here on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) With the special support of Punjab Information Technology Board, the website (www.LahorePressClub.com) of Lahore Press Club was launched here on Thursday.
President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari expressed his happiness on the launch of the website and said, "We are grateful to Chairman Punjab IT board Faisal Yousuf, on whose special instructions the PITB team launched the Press Club’s website with a very attractive design and modern features."
He said that the website contains the facilities, pictures and other important information available in Lahore Press Club, while all important notifications, updates and news related to the club will also be shared in the News and Media section.
President Arshad Ansari and Secretary Zahid Abid also thanked the efforts of Vice President Amjad Usmani and Web Committee members Khalid Minhas, Tamsila Chishti and Aamir Salamat for establishing the website.
The web site address www.LahorePressClub.com is now available for all information regarding Lahore Press club.
