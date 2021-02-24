UrduPoint.com
Lahore Qalandars To Dedicate 4 Matches To LWMC, Doctors, Rescue1122, SOS Children: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:52 PM

Lahore Qalandars to dedicate 4 matches to LWMC, doctors, Rescue1122, SOS children: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that Lahore Qalandars would dedicate its four matches, to be played in Lahore, to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers, Rescue 1122 workers, doctors fighting on the front line against coronavirus and children living in SOS Village

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that Lahore Qalandars would dedicate its four matches, to be played in Lahore, to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers, Rescue 1122 workers, doctors fighting on the front line against coronavirus and children living in SOS Village.

Addressing a press conference along with Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer Rana Asif here at Liberty roundabout, the DC said, "Lahore Qalandars represents Lahore and it is our responsibility to support this team." He said that during difficult situation of COVID-19, the government had decided that only 20 percent of the fans could see the matches in ground.

He said that with the coordination of Lahore Qalandars, the city district administration would promote cricket and many other games at school level.

Mudassar Riaz said the government also decided to celebrate three-day Spring Festival in the city.

On the occasion, Lahore Qalandars CEO Rana Asif said, "We are grateful to DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz for giving us this platform, and we will move forward with this plan."LWMC CEO, representatives of Rescue 1122, doctors and management of SOS Village were also present on the occasion.

