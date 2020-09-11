Lahore Qalanders CEO calls on Chief Minister

Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Atif called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday and discussed matters about promotion of different sports activities including the cricket

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Atif called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday and discussed matters about promotion of different sports activities including the cricket.

The CM said that Lahore Qalandars had done a lot for promotion of cricket and added that he fully supported the talent hunt programme of Lahore Qalandars, said a handout.

The youth of south Punjab would be provided sports facilities as the southern part of the province had tremendous talent and private promoters would also be encouraged, he said and added that there was a need to devolve talent hunt programme at the grassroots level.

Rana Atif apprised the CM about the details of talent hunt programme.