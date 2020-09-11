UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Qalanders CEO Calls On Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:27 PM

Lahore Qalanders CEO calls on Chief Minister

Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Atif called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday and discussed matters about promotion of different sports activities including the cricket

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Atif called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday and discussed matters about promotion of different sports activities including the cricket.

The CM said that Lahore Qalandars had done a lot for promotion of cricket and added that he fully supported the talent hunt programme of Lahore Qalandars, said a handout.

The youth of south Punjab would be provided sports facilities as the southern part of the province had tremendous talent and private promoters would also be encouraged, he said and added that there was a need to devolve talent hunt programme at the grassroots level.

Rana Atif apprised the CM about the details of talent hunt programme.

Related Topics

Cricket Chief Minister Sports Punjab Lahore Qalandars Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Emirati physicist Ahmed Almheiri wins coveted New ..

16 minutes ago

US Does Not Seek Control of Belarus Opposition - S ..

41 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry shows ..

42 seconds ago

Gang of motorcycle lifters busted

44 seconds ago

CEC inaugurates Election Commission of Pakistan's ..

45 seconds ago

Police and industrialists should collaborate to de ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.