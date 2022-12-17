UrduPoint.com

Lahore Radio Station Is Flagship Of PBC: DG

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Director General (DG) Muhammad Tahir Hassan said on Saturday Radio Pakistan Lahore is the flagship of the PBC, which always played an important role in promotion of Pakistani culture and literature.

In his message on the 85th anniversary of the radio station here, he congratulated all the officers and workers of the department. He said that an exemplary role of Radio Pakistan Lahore in the war of 1965 would always be remembered by the enemy. Since its inception, he added, the Lahore Station had not only performed the duty of a broadcasting house but also played the role of an academy.

The PBC DG said that academy had been playing a role in promotion and development of various genres of literature including literature, culture and drama and also provided the basis for character and institution building.

The DG said that the historical role of Radio Pakistan Lahore was a source of pride for the PBC. He said Lahore Radio Station was the successor of great artists and writers, who established the traditions. As their successor, he had the responsibility to not only keep the candle lit by these great sages but also increase its glory, he added.

