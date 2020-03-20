Lahore railway station declared non-smoking zone

The Pakistan Railways has declared the Lahore Railway Station as 'No Smoking Zone' under the project "Our Tobacco Free Cities" of the National Health Ministry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has declared the Lahore Railway Station as 'No Smoking Zone' under the project "Our Tobacco Free Cities" of the National Health Ministry.

This was informed in a seminar about "impact of tobacco on human body, dangers and laws" held at the PR Divisional Superintendent (DS) office here.

Addressing the seminar, health expert Dr Minhaju Siraj, PR Deputy Director General Health, said that 160,000 people in Pakistan died annually due to smoking Whereas 1,200 children affected due to smoking on daily.

The PR Lahore divisional officers attended the seminar and extended their cooperationon implementation of the laws against smoking.