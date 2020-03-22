Lahore Railway Station disinfected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :In line with the preventive measures against corona virus COVID-19, Pakistan Railways administration on Sunday disinfected Lahore Railway station by washing and spraying medicine.

Special arrangements have been made at the railway station to combat the virus and counters have been set up at the railway station's entry point where health staff checked passengers by using thermo-scanners and refer the patients in case of fever to hospitals.

The railways has deployed an ambulance permanently at the station, whereas hand sanitizers for public have also been arranged.

It is pertinent to mention here that the railways has announced to suspend 34 trains across the country due to corona virus pandemic and coaches of other trains are being increased to facilitate the rail passengers.

The railways has requested the public not to travel without anysolid reason and try to stay at home.