Lahore Railway Station Littered, Lacked Security Despite Promises Of Improvement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Despite repeated claims of improvement in cleanliness, punctuality and security, the Lahore Railway Station has become a hub of neglect, litter and security lapses.
During a visit to the station on Sunday, passengers shared their concerns with the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), expressing frustration over the station's declining cleanliness standards and lack of basic maintenance.
According to passengers, several platforms, including Numbers 5, 8 and 9, were littered with garbage piles in various corners. The railway yards attached to these platforms were reportedly foul-smelling, with stagnant dirty water and open manholes posing serious safety and health hazards. "This lack of sanitation not only attracts mosquitoes but also provides hiding places for rats," one passenger remarked, expressing concern over the potential spread of diseases.
Additionally, an investigation into the station’s security system revealed further issues. Nearly 46 security cameras were found to be non-functional, leaving critical areas of the station without surveillance. Scanners and walk-through gates at the station's entrances were also out of order, compromising the passenger safety.
Attempts to reach out to the relevant authorities including Deputy DS (Mechanical) M Waqas for comment proved unsuccessful, as calls to their official contact numbers went unanswered.
The state of Lahore Railway Station raises concerns among passengers and the public alike, as cleanliness and security remain essential aspects of railway service quality.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK, urge inl't community to play its part13 seconds ago
-
Hussain Nawaz visits Data Darbar24 seconds ago
-
Pakistan stands with Kashmiris for right to self-determination: Anwar-ul-Haq27 seconds ago
-
Dolphin Squad arrests mobile phone snatcher35 seconds ago
-
Kashmir Black Day rally staged at Jaranwala39 seconds ago
-
Uzbek election chief welcomes Pakistani senators as observers, emphasizes growing cooperation44 seconds ago
-
Writers, Intellctuals pays tribute to Shah Ubaid11 minutes ago
-
Nationwide polio campaign from Monday11 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis, Kashmiris observed Black Day against decades of Indian occupation11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir: Sahibzada Qasmi11 minutes ago
-
PPP’s delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif11 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held, over 12kg drugs recovered21 minutes ago