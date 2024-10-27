Open Menu

Lahore Railway Station Littered, Lacked Security Despite Promises Of Improvement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Lahore Railway station littered, lacked security despite promises of improvement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Despite repeated claims of improvement in cleanliness, punctuality and security, the Lahore Railway Station has become a hub of neglect, litter and security lapses.

During a visit to the station on Sunday, passengers shared their concerns with the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), expressing frustration over the station's declining cleanliness standards and lack of basic maintenance.

According to passengers, several platforms, including Numbers 5, 8 and 9, were littered with garbage piles in various corners. The railway yards attached to these platforms were reportedly foul-smelling, with stagnant dirty water and open manholes posing serious safety and health hazards. "This lack of sanitation not only attracts mosquitoes but also provides hiding places for rats," one passenger remarked, expressing concern over the potential spread of diseases.

Additionally, an investigation into the station’s security system revealed further issues. Nearly 46 security cameras were found to be non-functional, leaving critical areas of the station without surveillance. Scanners and walk-through gates at the station's entrances were also out of order, compromising the passenger safety.

Attempts to reach out to the relevant authorities including Deputy DS (Mechanical) M Waqas for comment proved unsuccessful, as calls to their official contact numbers went unanswered.

The state of Lahore Railway Station raises concerns among passengers and the public alike, as cleanliness and security remain essential aspects of railway service quality.

