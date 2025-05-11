Open Menu

Lahore Rallies Behind Armed Forces After Decisive Blow To Indian Aggression

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A wave of celebration swept through Lahore on Sunday as citizens took to the streets to applaud the Pakistan armed forces for delivering a powerful and timely response to Indian aggression.

A massive rally, held from Istanbul Chowk to Faisal Chowk, drew participants from all walks of life — including political leaders, social activists, and members of the business community — united in their support for the country's defenders.

Echoing through the streets were chants of unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Army. The crowd expressed immense pride in the military’s swift and strategic action, which many described as a moment of national honour.

Speaking at the rally, Istikham Party leader Shoaib Siddiqui praised Pakistan’s 'Shaheens' for asserting aerial dominance, saying the blow delivered to Indian forces would leave a lasting mark on the Modi government.

Business leaders and other participants pledged continued support for the armed forces, emphasising the nation’s unity in the face of external threats. Many in the rally described the military’s response as not only a tactical success, but a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s resilience and resolve.

