Lahore ranked 2nd in global air pollution on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The provincial capital on Monday ranked second among the world’s top ten most polluted cities, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 237, falling into the "very unhealthy" category.

Data indicated that PM2.5 concentrations in the city were 32.

4 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline for PM2.5 levels.

The most polluted areas included Polo Ground Cantt (AQI 299), University of Management and Technology (299), Model Town Link Road (288), Askari 10 (276), Burkey Road (276), Valancia Town (274), DHA Phase V (272), Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (270), and the University of Central Punjab (264).