Lahore Ranked 2nd In Global Air Pollution On Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
The provincial capital on Monday ranked second among the world’s top ten most polluted cities, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 237, falling into the "very unhealthy" category
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The provincial capital on Monday ranked second among the world’s top ten most polluted cities, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 237, falling into the "very unhealthy" category.
Data indicated that PM2.5 concentrations in the city were 32.
4 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline for PM2.5 levels.
The most polluted areas included Polo Ground Cantt (AQI 299), University of Management and Technology (299), Model Town Link Road (288), Askari 10 (276), Burkey Road (276), Valancia Town (274), DHA Phase V (272), Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (270), and the University of Central Punjab (264).
Recent Stories
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism
Challengers win super over thriller against stars
Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad
Vocational training announces admissions in different courses
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..
Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to ..
Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development
Anti-encroachment operation geared up
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme2 minutes ago
-
Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism2 minutes ago
-
Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Vocational training announces admissions in different courses2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Court Road5 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to solemn tribute to m ..5 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development5 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation geared up5 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review different ongoing development works5 minutes ago
-
Outlaws torture married woman13 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ali wins district-level Urdu essay competition5 minutes ago