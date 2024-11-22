Lahore Ranked At Number One In Terms Of Smog, Air Pollution
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Lahore on Friday again ranked first among cities around the world in terms of smog and air pollution.
The air pollution rate in the city has reached 499, the Air Quality Index of the Cantt area on Friday was 698, while the AQI of the DHA area was recorded at 565.
Chief Meteorologist Aleem-ul-Hassan says that due to the direction of the winds from northwest to southeast, the smog rate in the city of Lahore will increase from today to November 24. He said there is no possibility of rain in Lahore yet, but snowfall with rain is expected in the mountainous areas.
On the other hand, the Punjab government has intensified its efforts to curtail smog, taking strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles.
