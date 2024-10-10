Open Menu

Lahore Ranked First Among The Country's Most Polluted Cities

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Lahore ranked first among the country's most polluted cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Despite Punjab government's tireless efforts to control smog, the air quality index of the Provincial Metropolis on Thursday reached 177.

In the list of the most polluted cities of Pakistan, Lahore again ranked first, while in the list of the most polluted cities of the world, Lahore came to the fifth place.

The pollution rate in Johar Town was 209, American Consulate 189 and Thokar Niaz Baig air pollution rate 175 was recorded.

On Thursday, the sky was clouded with air pollution, and due to the increasing rate of pollution in the city, the people of Lahore began to suffer from eye, nose, ear and throat diseases.

The current temperature of the city has been recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department (PMD), there is no chance of rain in the next 24 hours.

A top government official told APP that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government took several measures to combat air pollution and smog while focusing on agriculture, transport, environment, industry, energy, education and health sectors.

It is worth mentioning here that to reduce the intensity of smog, the government has accelerated its actions.

The Punjab government in this regard has intensified effort and according to the official statistics, 12 thousand 540 industrial units were checked in 6 months from April to September, while issuing notices to 4403 industrial setups, while 117 units were demolished.

Likewise, 594 units recently were sealed and cases were registered against 361, fines of Rs.7 crore were separately imposed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Government Of Punjab Agriculture April September From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

2 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

2 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

4 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

6 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

6 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

7 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

7 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

8 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan