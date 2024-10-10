Lahore Ranked First Among The Country's Most Polluted Cities
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Despite Punjab government's tireless efforts to control smog, the air quality index of the Provincial Metropolis on Thursday reached 177.
In the list of the most polluted cities of Pakistan, Lahore again ranked first, while in the list of the most polluted cities of the world, Lahore came to the fifth place.
The pollution rate in Johar Town was 209, American Consulate 189 and Thokar Niaz Baig air pollution rate 175 was recorded.
On Thursday, the sky was clouded with air pollution, and due to the increasing rate of pollution in the city, the people of Lahore began to suffer from eye, nose, ear and throat diseases.
The current temperature of the city has been recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department (PMD), there is no chance of rain in the next 24 hours.
A top government official told APP that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government took several measures to combat air pollution and smog while focusing on agriculture, transport, environment, industry, energy, education and health sectors.
It is worth mentioning here that to reduce the intensity of smog, the government has accelerated its actions.
The Punjab government in this regard has intensified effort and according to the official statistics, 12 thousand 540 industrial units were checked in 6 months from April to September, while issuing notices to 4403 industrial setups, while 117 units were demolished.
Likewise, 594 units recently were sealed and cases were registered against 361, fines of Rs.7 crore were separately imposed.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam felicitates Shehroze Kashif for summiting all 14 highest peaks2 minutes ago
-
Veteran politician Elahi Bux Soomro laid to rest12 minutes ago
-
SC's revised detailed judgment in Mubarak Sani case reflects sentiments of Pakistani Muslims: CII Ch ..12 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of uplift projects top priority: Secretary C&W12 minutes ago
-
Health minister pledges school screening program at World Sight Day event12 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order on review petition about Article 63A case12 minutes ago
-
Bus catches fire22 minutes ago
-
Multan Police arrest suspect in female teacher's murder case22 minutes ago
-
RPO for taking measures to prevent smog22 minutes ago
-
SPL hosts breast cancer awareness session22 minutes ago
-
Health minister highlights youth as future of nation22 minutes ago
-
Court suspends notification of unopposed PMA Punjab's general secretary32 minutes ago