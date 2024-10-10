LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Despite Punjab government's tireless efforts to control smog, the air quality index of the Provincial Metropolis on Thursday reached 177.

In the list of the most polluted cities of Pakistan, Lahore again ranked first, while in the list of the most polluted cities of the world, Lahore came to the fifth place.

The pollution rate in Johar Town was 209, American Consulate 189 and Thokar Niaz Baig air pollution rate 175 was recorded.

On Thursday, the sky was clouded with air pollution, and due to the increasing rate of pollution in the city, the people of Lahore began to suffer from eye, nose, ear and throat diseases.

The current temperature of the city has been recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department (PMD), there is no chance of rain in the next 24 hours.

A top government official told APP that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government took several measures to combat air pollution and smog while focusing on agriculture, transport, environment, industry, energy, education and health sectors.

It is worth mentioning here that to reduce the intensity of smog, the government has accelerated its actions.

The Punjab government in this regard has intensified effort and according to the official statistics, 12 thousand 540 industrial units were checked in 6 months from April to September, while issuing notices to 4403 industrial setups, while 117 units were demolished.

Likewise, 594 units recently were sealed and cases were registered against 361, fines of Rs.7 crore were separately imposed.