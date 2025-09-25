Lahore ranks first in world in terms of air pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Even before the arrival of winter, air pollution in Lahore started to rise. Lahore on Thursday ranked first in terms of air pollution worldwide, with an air quality index of 185 recorded.

According to met office sources, the problem of air pollution in Lahore started to sound the alarm.

Lahore’s air quality index has become extremely poor compared to all other countries in the world, in terms of air pollution, and provincial metropolis ranks first in the world in terms of the poorest climate, Dhaka in Bangladesh is second, and Jakarta in Indonesia is third.

Medical experts say that this atmosphere is deadly for breathing, while environmental experts say that if appropriate measures are not taken now, it can have serious consequences in winter.