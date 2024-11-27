Open Menu

Lahore Ranks Second In Pollution

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Lahore ranks second in pollution

The intensity of smog in the provincial capital on Wednesday decreased, while moving Lahore to the second ranking among the most polluted cities in the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The intensity of smog in the provincial capital on Wednesday decreased, while moving Lahore to the second ranking among the most polluted cities in the world.

The overall air pollution rate in the 'City of Gardens' was recorded with an average AQI of 290, while New Delhi was in third place with an average AQI of 246.

The highest pollution rate in Lahore was recorded at 671 in Sundar Estate, 465 in Cantt and 382 in Defence Phase 5 Commercial, 299 around Ghazi Road and 280 in Johar Town.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is currently no chance of rain in the city.

Furthermore, the Punjab government has further relaxed the restrictions after the intensity of smog decreased.

The Punjab government has allowed heavy traffic to enter the district from Monday to Thursday, while heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter from Friday to Sunday.

It is worth mentioning here that the decision to close shops, markets and shopping malls at 8 pm in all four districts has been maintained, while indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants will be allowed until 10 pm, and barbecues will not be allowed without installing a hood system.

Related Topics

Lahore World Government Of Punjab Road Traffic New Delhi Ghazi Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt decides to make arrests, recover weapo ..

Punjab govt decides to make arrests, recover weapons after end of PTI’s protes ..

3 minutes ago
 F-8 Interchange underpass to open by Dec 31, proje ..

F-8 Interchange underpass to open by Dec 31, project completion in Feb: Mohsin N ..

3 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrest 24,000 POs this year so far

Lahore police arrest 24,000 POs this year so far

3 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi visits 'Watan Kor', invites QWP to ..

Governor Kundi visits 'Watan Kor', invites QWP to APC on law and order

3 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Immediate S ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Immediate Shifting of Injured ASP to Laho ..

3 minutes ago
 Romania officials to meet over possible 'cyber ris ..

Romania officials to meet over possible 'cyber risks' to elections

3 minutes ago
National Curriculum Summit 2024 concludes with key ..

National Curriculum Summit 2024 concludes with key recommendations on Pak's educ ..

3 minutes ago
 0.6 mln acres of land to be cultivated from Kachhi ..

0.6 mln acres of land to be cultivated from Kachhi Canal: Umrani

3 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs high level meeting to discuss anti ..

DC Kohat chairs high level meeting to discuss anti-polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 47th PBIT Board meeting six-point agenda

47th PBIT Board meeting six-point agenda

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 24,000 POs, 9,900 target offenders i ..

Police arrest 24,000 POs, 9,900 target offenders in 2024

3 minutes ago
 Vintage Classic Automotive Car Show to be held at ..

Vintage Classic Automotive Car Show to be held at PSC on Nov 29

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan