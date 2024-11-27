Lahore Ranks Second In Pollution
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The intensity of smog in the provincial capital on Wednesday decreased, while moving Lahore to the second ranking among the most polluted cities in the world.
The overall air pollution rate in the 'City of Gardens' was recorded with an average AQI of 290, while New Delhi was in third place with an average AQI of 246.
The highest pollution rate in Lahore was recorded at 671 in Sundar Estate, 465 in Cantt and 382 in Defence Phase 5 Commercial, 299 around Ghazi Road and 280 in Johar Town.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is currently no chance of rain in the city.
Furthermore, the Punjab government has further relaxed the restrictions after the intensity of smog decreased.
The Punjab government has allowed heavy traffic to enter the district from Monday to Thursday, while heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter from Friday to Sunday.
It is worth mentioning here that the decision to close shops, markets and shopping malls at 8 pm in all four districts has been maintained, while indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants will be allowed until 10 pm, and barbecues will not be allowed without installing a hood system.
