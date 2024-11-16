Lahore ranks second most polluted city in world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The reign of smog and fog continues in various cities of the country, including the provincial capital, that is still the second most polluted city in the world.

Due to smog, universities and colleges will remain closed in Lahore and Multan. Universities and colleges have been moved to online classes. All districts except Murree schools will remain closed until November 24.

In the city of gardens, the average rate of smog was recorded at 766, the air quality index of the DHA area reached 1324, the AQI of the Syed Maratab Ali Road area was 1210, while the air quality index of Ghazi Road Interchange was recorded at 850.

Meanwhile, due to increasing air pollution, the scope of green lockdown has also been expanded.

Due to smog, restaurants in Lahore and Multan will work only until 4p.m. Restaurants in both cities will be allowed to take away from 4p.m. to 8p.m. After 8pm, restaurants will be completely closed.

Holidays of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in Lahore and Multan have also been cancelled. All hospitals and OPDs in both cities will work until 8pm.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 will assist smog-affected patients, until November 24.

Due to smog and fog, the various sections of Motorways and highway have been closed, due to which the passengers are facing problems.

Motorway spokesman says that the highway has been closed for the safety of passengers, adding citizens should avoid unnecessary travel and make sure to use fog lights while traveling.