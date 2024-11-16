Lahore Ranks Second Most Polluted City In World
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 06:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The reign of smog and fog continues in various cities of the country, including the provincial capital, that is still the second most polluted city in the world.
Due to smog, universities and colleges will remain closed in Lahore and Multan. Universities and colleges have been moved to online classes. All districts except Murree schools will remain closed until November 24.
In the city of gardens, the average rate of smog was recorded at 766, the air quality index of the DHA area reached 1324, the AQI of the Syed Maratab Ali Road area was 1210, while the air quality index of Ghazi Road Interchange was recorded at 850.
Meanwhile, due to increasing air pollution, the scope of green lockdown has also been expanded.
Due to smog, restaurants in Lahore and Multan will work only until 4p.m. Restaurants in both cities will be allowed to take away from 4p.m. to 8p.m. After 8pm, restaurants will be completely closed.
Holidays of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in Lahore and Multan have also been cancelled. All hospitals and OPDs in both cities will work until 8pm.
Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 will assist smog-affected patients, until November 24.
Due to smog and fog, the various sections of Motorways and highway have been closed, due to which the passengers are facing problems.
Motorway spokesman says that the highway has been closed for the safety of passengers, adding citizens should avoid unnecessary travel and make sure to use fog lights while traveling.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agri dept launches wheat campaign39 seconds ago
-
Bilawal stresses unity through respect, compassion42 seconds ago
-
Chief Secretary chairs important meeting on polio eradication45 seconds ago
-
Punjab CM condemns terror attack in Qalat48 seconds ago
-
Minister visits Gurdwara Sacha Soda54 seconds ago
-
Khushal Khattak University inaugurates energy center academic block, hosts international conference1 minute ago
-
We have capable officers: Governor Tessori1 minute ago
-
Over Rs2 billion spent on police welfare in 10 months: IG1 minute ago
-
Taxing tobacco vital to reduce consumption, saving lives: Experts1 minute ago
-
Zero tolerance should be adopted against violation of smog SOPs: Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Bus terminals washed to reduce smog impact1 minute ago
-
Women Development Dept ensures violence-free society for women: Qurat ul Ain Shah1 minute ago