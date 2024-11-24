Open Menu

Lahore Ranks Tops List Of Most Polluted Cities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Lahore ranks tops list of most polluted cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The provincial metropolis, despite governments intensified efforts, occupies top position among the list of the most polluted cities in the world

On Sunday evening, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 242 that is very unhealthy.

As per the data collected from the IQ Air website on Sunday at 06:52 pm, Dhaka (Bangladesh) ranked second with an AQI of 230 (very unhealthy), followed by Sarajevo (Bosnia Herzegovina) with an AQI of 206 (very unhealthy).

The air quality in fourth to tenth-ranked cities is unhealthy.

Beijing (China) is ranked fourth with an AQI of 180 (unhealthy), closely followed by Delhi (India) and Hanoi (Vietnam) with an AQI of 174 (unhealthy).

Meanwhile, Mumbai (India) is ranked seventh with an AQI of 169 (unhealthy), followed by Kolkata (India) with an AQI of 161 (unhealthy).

Tehran (Iran) is ranked ninth while Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) is in tenth place with an AQI of 158 and 151 (unhealthy), respectively.

After reeling under toxic smog for around one month, air quality in Lahore and most districts in Punjab improved considerably last week due to changes in wind directions and rains in the upper parts. This caused the Punjab government to resume physical classes at schools and outdoor activities as per normal routine.

However, the air quality has started deteriorating again due to emissions from moving and stationary sources and stable atmospheric conditions. Health professionals have advised the public to take all possible measures to avoid smog-related health hazards.

